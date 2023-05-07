The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) versus Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Financial Review

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 55.30% 15.97% 7.40%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Hercules Capital pays out 205.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

23.8% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50

Hercules Capital has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and Hercules Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $321.69 million 5.80 $102.08 million $0.76 17.24

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in convertible securities and other debt and equity securities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index, and Lipper Convertible Securities Fund Average. It was formerly known as Gabelli Convertible Securities Fund Inc. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. was formed on December 19, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.