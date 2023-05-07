The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $2,011,148.10 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,094,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,281,485.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

