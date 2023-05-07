The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of MTW opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
