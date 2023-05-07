The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.