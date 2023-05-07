The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Activity
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
