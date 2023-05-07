The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.