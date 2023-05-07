The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

