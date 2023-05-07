The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,470,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

