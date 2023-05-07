Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $11.33 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,969 shares of company stock valued at $115,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

