Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$184.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$180.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$160.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

