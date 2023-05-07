THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

