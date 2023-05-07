Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

