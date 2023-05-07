Timothy H. Murphy Sells 27,417 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.