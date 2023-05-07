Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tivic Health Systems to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems’ peers have a beta of 13.03, meaning that their average share price is 1,203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -548.40% -140.80% -106.88% Tivic Health Systems Competitors -453.14% -56.36% -26.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems Competitors 124 654 1810 82 2.69

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Tivic Health Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tivic Health Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million -$10.10 million -0.12 Tivic Health Systems Competitors $1.05 billion $113.69 million -3.97

Tivic Health Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems peers beat Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

