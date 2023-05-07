Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 52,739 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of PPL worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $28.75 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.