Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,315 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,136,000 after acquiring an additional 182,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.2 %

WST stock opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day moving average is $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

