Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $158.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.