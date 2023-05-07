Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 795 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Trading Up 0.3 %

Waters stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.80 and a 200 day moving average of $320.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.