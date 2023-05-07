Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after buying an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.93.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

