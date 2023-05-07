Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after buying an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

