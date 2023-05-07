Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.75 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

