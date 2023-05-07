Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EQT worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

