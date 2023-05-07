Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $27.34 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

