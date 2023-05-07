Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,671 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,361 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

