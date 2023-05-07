Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 834 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

NYSE:MOH opened at $299.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

