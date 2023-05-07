Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

K stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

