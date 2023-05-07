Truist Financial Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $120.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.04.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

