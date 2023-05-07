Tucows (TC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter.

TSE TC opened at C$36.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01. Insiders acquired 22,383 shares of company stock worth $411,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

