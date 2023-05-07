Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter.
Tucows Price Performance
Tucows stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $296.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tucows
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
