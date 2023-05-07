Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter.

Tucows Price Performance

Tucows stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $296.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tucows by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Tucows by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

See Also

