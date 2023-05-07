TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 470

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 470 ($5.87) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUIFF. HSBC raised shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,520 ($18.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFF stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. TUI has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.