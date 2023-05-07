Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

