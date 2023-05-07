UBS Group Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $54.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.06.

WERN opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

