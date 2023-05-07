Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $68,525.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,626.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

