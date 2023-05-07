Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,187,798.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after acquiring an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 592,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

