UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

UMB Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

