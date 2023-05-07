United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $260.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.60 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.18. United Fire Group has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

See Also

