Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

