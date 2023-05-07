Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

