Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

