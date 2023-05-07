Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,185 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $5,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $957.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

