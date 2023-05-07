Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.88 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $211.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

