Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.73. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.7272727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

