Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viavi Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

