Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 1.9 %

VMUK opened at GBX 144.45 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 401.25, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 117.25 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,055.56%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

