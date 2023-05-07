Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vitesse Energy news, President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber bought 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

