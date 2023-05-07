Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vitesse Energy Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
