Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

May 7th, 2023

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTSGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vitesse Energy news, President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber bought 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

