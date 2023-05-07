VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $124.12 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.