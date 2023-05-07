Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vodafone Group Public worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 867.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.95 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

