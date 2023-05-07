VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $616.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

