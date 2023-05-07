W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $675.51 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

