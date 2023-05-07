Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several brokerages have commented on WRTBY. Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

