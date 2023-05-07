Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

